Truck carrying millions of bees overturns in USA's Washington, authorities seal crash site In the US state of Washington, a truck transporting millions of honey bees overturned near the Canadian border, prompting authorities to warn the public and seal off the crash site. Emergency teams and beekeepers are working to recover the bees and minimise risk.

Washington:

A truck loaded with millions of honeybees overturned in the US state of Washington on Friday, leading to a massive escape of the bees and prompting officials to warn the public. Authorities urged people to stay away from the area due to the risk of bee swarms, the BBC reported. Emergency teams had no immediate means to contain the situation, prompting several skilled beekeepers to step in and assist.

Truck was carrying 70,000 pounds of live bee hives

The overturned truck was transporting about 70,000 pounds (31,750 kilograms) of active bee hives, all filled with live bees. The accident occurred near the Canadian border when the truck lost control and flipped. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), which is leading the response, said their priority was to rescue as many bees as possible. Authorities also stated that the crash site would remain closed until the recovery operation was complete.

Millions of bees seen swarming in the air

Initially, the sheriff’s office warned that as many as 250 million bees might have been released into the air. However, a beekeeper involved in the recovery later clarified that the actual number was closer to 14 million. Officials urged the public to avoid the crash area due to the risk of swarming.

Bees expected to return to hives within 24–48 hours

WCSO said the goal was to give the bees time and space to re-hive and reconnect with their queen. Authorities expressed hope that the bees would return to their hives within 24 to 48 hours. In a social media post later on Friday, the sheriff’s office thanked the local community of beekeepers, noting that more than two dozen had joined the rescue effort.

Footage shows thick swarms around the overturned truck

Footage shared by the police showed clouds of bees circling the overturned truck. “By morning, most bees should have returned to their hives,” WCSO wrote on Facebook. In the US, while some beekeepers raise bees primarily for honey production, many others lease their hives to farmers for pollination services — a crucial part of agricultural production.