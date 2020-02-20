Train carrying 160 passengers derails in Australia; 2 dead

Image Source : @RICKARD_SCOTT \ TWITTER Train derails in Australia

At least two people died after a train carrying 160 passengers derailed in Australia on Thursday. The Sydney to Melbourne XPT train went off the tracks near Wallan, north of Melbourne. Serious injuries have been reported to passengers. The driver is said to be trapped on board.

Victorian country train service V/Line confirmed the NSW Countrylink train had derailed about 500m north of Wallan station, near the Epping-Kilmore Road.

The day got worse. The train crashed. We're fine @TrishBolton3 We'll be there for breakfast 😊 Poor driver is injured though 😣 #Melbourne @abcnews #traincrash pic.twitter.com/k14q2cE53N — Dr Scott Rickard (@Rickard_Scott) February 20, 2020

Victoria police confirmed in a statement two people had died at the scene.

“It is believed the train travelling from Sydney to Melbourne derailed near the Hume Freeway just before 8pm,” police said.

“Two people have died at the scene and a number of others are injured.

“Further information will be provided as soon as it is available.”