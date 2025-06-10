Tragic Graz school shooting leaves 9 dead, several injured in one of Austria's worst attacks A school shooting at BORG Dreierschützengasse in Graz has left at least nine dead, marking one of Austria’s deadliest school tragedies.

New Delhi:

A devastating shooting unfolded Tuesday morning at BORG Dreierschützengasse secondary school in Graz, Austria, resulting in the deaths of nine people, including the suspected shooter. According to Mayor Elke Kahr, the casualties include seven students and one adult, making this one of the deadliest school shootings in recent Austrian history.

Shooter believed to be student, takes own life

The attack occurred around 10 a.m. when a suspected student opened fire inside the school using multiple firearms. Police say the shooter later took his own life, with his body found in a bathroom inside the building.

Emergency services respond swiftly amid chaos

Police, including Austria’s elite tactical unit Cobra, launched a major operation to secure the scene and assist victims. Paramedics treated numerous injured students and teachers, some of whom were transported to hospitals and a nearby concert hall converted into an emergency care center due to the high number of casualties.

Investigation ongoing as building is evacuated

Authorities continue a thorough room-by-room search of the building, fearing more victims may be found. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and police have not released the suspect’s identity pending further investigation.

City of Graz in shock, security tightened across region

The attack has deeply shaken the city of Graz, which has a population of about 300,000. The tragedy comes just days before the tenth anniversary of a deadly rampage in Graz in 2015. Schools in the region have increased security measures, and grief counseling is being provided to students and families.

Government to address nation amid growing concern

Government officials are expected to make formal statements as the investigation continues. This horrific incident stands as one of the deadliest school shootings in Austria’s recent memory, sending waves of sorrow and concern across the nation.