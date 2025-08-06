Trade imbalance, higher cost for exports: What it means for India as Trump's tariff increases to 50% US President Donald Trump's additional tariffs on India could mean a much higher cost for exports in products like auto parts, textile, and electronics.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff, increasing it to 50 per cent, on goods coming from India as penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, a move that is likely to hit sectors such as textiles, marine and leather exports hard.

China, Turkey escaped such measures

Trump said the United States imposed this additional tariff for Russian imports only on India while other buyers such as China and Turkey have so far escaped such measures. The 30 per cent tariff on China and 15 per cent on Turkey is lower than India's 50 per cent.

Trump tariff increases to 50%: Indian calls it unfair

However, strongly reacting to the development, India said that these actions are "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

The Ministry of external Affairs said it is extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India and added that India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.

Defending India's energy ties with Russia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of the country.

The MEA in a statement pointed out that several other countries are also making such procurements to protect their own national interest and hinted its disappointment for singling it out on the issue.

Trump tariff increases to 50%: What it means for India?

The additional tariffs could mean a much higher cost for Indian exports in products like auto parts, textile, and electronics.

Apart from this, the steel, chemical and pharma industries will be affected and may face a huge setback.

Moreover, the trade imbalance between India and the US could also widen. Along with this, there could be a possible shift or reconsideration in the supply chain.

