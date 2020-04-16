Coronavirus: US has maximum number of infections, China with maximum recoveries

Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus: US has maximum number of infections, China has maximum recoveries

The world is still in the clutches of deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and though the situation in China appears relatively less critical, there are thousands who are still receiving treatment in hospitals there. The epicentre of coronavirus pandemic has shifted to Europe and North America since long and the situation appears to be the same. On Thursday afternoon, It was Belgium followed by Spain that reported the maximum number of deaths in one day. There were 417 deaths in Belgium while Spain's tally was 318.

Which country has the maximum number of coronavirus cases?

The USA continues to register maximum number of coronavirus cases till now. The country has dislodged China and Italy in this respect long ago. There have been are 6,44,348 covid-19 infection in the US so far. US President Donald Trump is facing flak from the domestic media which remains sceptical of his handling of the crisis.

Trump on Wednesday, said the US was stalling monetary aid to World Health Organisation (WHO) for its inadequate investigation of what Trump has called 'Chinese virus'.

Spain is in the second spot with respect to total number of coronavirus infections. There have been 1,82,816 covid-19 infections have occurred.

China, once the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak has fallen to 7th place when total number of infections is considered. The tally stands at 82,341.

Which country has seen maximum number of new Covid-19 cases?

Russia tops the list here. 3448 new coronavirus cases were found in Russia in last 24 hours. Spain has registered second highest number (2157) of coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. Belgium is at the third spot with 1236 cases.

Where has maximum number of coronavirus deaths occurred?

The US has registered maximum number of deaths (28,554). Italy (21,645) and Spain (19,130) are at second and third spot respectively.

Where have most number of coronavirus recoveries taken place?

With 77,892 patients cured of Covid-19 infections, China tops the chart here. Germany (77,000) and Spain (74,797) are close.

ALSO READ | Delhi pizza delivery boy tests coronavirus positive: What we know so far

WATCH | Pizza delivery boy in Delhi tests COVID-19 positive, 72 people placed under quarantine

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage