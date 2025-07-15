Torrential rains trigger flash floods across NYC, New Jersey, state of emergency declared The sudden deluge prompted emergency alerts, evacuations, and rescue operations as streets turned into rivers and emergency responders scrambled to manage the chaos.

New York:

Heavy rains lashed parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, causing widespread flash flooding across New York City and northern New Jersey. The sudden deluge prompted emergency alerts, evacuations, and rescue operations as streets turned into rivers and emergency responders scrambled to manage the chaos.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency as the flooding intensified.I am declaring a State of Emergency given flash flooding and high levels of rainfall in parts of the state. Please stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Stay safe, New Jersey,” Murphy posted on X.

Flash flood warning for all 5 boroughs in NYC

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for all five boroughs of New York City as storms dumped more than an inch of rain in several areas by early evening. Staten Island recorded 1.67 inches, while Manhattan’s Chelsea neighbourhood saw 1.47 inches by 7:30 p.m., with more rain forecast into the night.

New York City Emergency Management urged residents, particularly those living in basement apartments, to stay alert and be prepared to evacuate at short notice. “If you live in a basement flat, stay alert. Flash flooding can happen with little warning, including overnight,” the agency posted on X. “Keep a phone, torch, and Go Bag nearby. Be ready to move to higher ground.”

Significant flooding witnessed: Metuchen Mayor

In New Jersey, towns like Plainfield and Metuchen were hit especially hard. Social media was flooded with videos and updates showing waterlogged intersections and overwhelmed emergency services. In Metuchen, police were seen rescuing stranded motorists and transporting them to safety.

“Much of the borough is experiencing significant flooding,” Metuchen Mayor Jonathan Busch told MyCentralJersey, urging residents to stay off the roads as police moved people to the borough’s high school for shelter.

Authorities across both states continued to monitor flood-prone areas through the night, warning that conditions could deteriorate further and urging people to remain cautious.