'Time to end this war': What Trump told Netanyahu over Iran deal and why Bibi wasn't kept in loop

Tel Aviv:

The United States (US) and Iran are nearing a peace deal. The treaty, which in all likely be signed this weekend, will be bring an end to the over three-month-long conflict in the Middle East that started on February 28.

The deal will be signed despite Israel's reservations. Israel wants safety guarantees for itself and also an end to Iran's nuclear programme, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said President Donald Trump has assured Tel Aviv about this.

In fact, during a call on Thursday evening, Trump told Netanyahu that he will sign a deal with Iran soon, as it is time to bring an end to this conflict. "This is the deal. It's a great deal, and it's time to end this war," Trump told Netanyahu, according to Axios.

Axios reported that there were concerns in Washington that "Netanyahu might play a spoiler role", but the Israeli prime minister realised during Thursday's call that he won't be able to stop Trump from signing a peace treaty with Iran.

The report also stated that Netanyahu wanted to strike Iran's energy and infrastructure facilities this week, but was stopped by Trump at the last moment. Since then, he has been kept "out of the loop", even as he said that Israel has been guaranteed its safety as part of a deal with Iran.

"Even though Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump's commitment that the final agreement at the conclusion of negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and the cessation of Iran's support for its terrorist proxies in the region," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in an X post on Friday.

Coming to the Iran treaty, Tehran and Washington are hopeful that the deal is nearing, though there is no confirmation where it will be signed. However, the deal will not include anything on Tehran's nuclear programme and according to Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, terms dealing with it would be finalised within 60 days after the initial agreement is signed.

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