Image Source : PTI (FILE) Time for Imran Khan government to go home: Asif Ali Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying running a country is not the same as managing a cricket team. He said that the next few months are very important for the future of Pakistan's politics and predicted that "the government will collapse on its own".

“It (the government) may commit a blunder in the current situation (and) put the country into a grave danger,” Zardari said on Sunday while speaking to Punjab PPP’s general secretary Chaudhry Manzoor by phone.

He said that it takes a different mindset to run a country and "these people do not possess it".

The former president said it was time for the PTI government to go home as its inexperience and ineptness might plunge the country into a bigger crisis.

He also challenged the government to hold elections and see who the people stand behind.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been holding anti-government rallies against the Imran Khan government on the charges of election rigging, corruption, and dominance of the Pakistan Army in politics of the country.

The PDM has organised six PDM rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, and Lahore since October 16.

Latest World News