Monday, January 25, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Time for Imran Khan government to go home: Asif Ali Zardari

Time for Imran Khan government to go home: Asif Ali Zardari

Asif Ali Zardari has challenged the Imran Khan government to hold elections and see who the people stand behind.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Islamabad Published on: January 25, 2021 9:57 IST
imran khan government, Pakistan government news
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Time for Imran Khan government to go home: Asif Ali Zardari 

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying running a country is not the same as managing a cricket team. He said that the next few months are very important for the future of Pakistan's politics and predicted that "the government will collapse on its own".

“It (the government) may commit a blunder in the current situation (and) put the country into a grave danger,” Zardari said on Sunday while speaking to Punjab PPP’s general secretary Chaudhry Manzoor by phone.

He said that it takes a different mindset to run a country and "these people do not possess it".

The former president said it was time for the PTI government to go home as its inexperience and ineptness might plunge the country into a bigger crisis.

He also challenged the government to hold elections and see who the people stand behind.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been holding anti-government rallies against the Imran Khan government on the charges of election rigging, corruption, and dominance of the Pakistan Army in politics of the country.

The PDM has organised six PDM rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, and Lahore since October 16.

Latest World News

Write a comment

US Election News

Top News

Latest News