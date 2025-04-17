Why are Chinese manufactures flooding social media platform with 'luxury' items on display? Explained In the wake of the trade war with the United States, the Chinese manufacturers are posting videos on a social media platform showing how luxury items are made. These manufacturers also explain how much these items cost.

Amidst the escalating trade war between the US and China, a new trend is emerging on a Chinese social media platform. Chinese factories are going viral for posting videos showing how luxury items are made. The videos, which seemingly target the American audience, explain how American consumers can directly purchase those items from the source, thus bypassing the middlemen and tariffs.

The Chinese manufacturers are using the indigenous social media platform to display items on sale, which range from handbags to leggings. These manufacturers also explain how much these items cost.

The videos meticulously display factory floors as well as packing lines with detailed explanations regarding the cost incurred in manufacturing popular items, including handbags and leggings.

The trend shows videos featuring factory workers showing production lines. Additionally, even cost breakdowns and advice to American customers are also to be found in the videos being shared on the social media app.

In some of the videos, comparisons between a branded product and a cheaper product are made, claiming that the only difference is that of a label. This trend centres around luxury items, as they show the biggest gap between the cost incurred in their manufacturing and what customers are made to pay.

A media report says that the social media users claim that a Birkin bag, which costs approximately USD 38,000 for shoppers, may just cost about USD 1,000 to produce.