TikTok video proves lethal after Pakistani youth mauled to death by tiger in Lahore, two arrested

A 19-year-old man was mauled to death by a tigress during a social media video shoot at a private farmhouse in Kahna, near Lahore, Pakistan. The incident occurred after the big cat was brought out of its cage at the request of TikTok content creator Nouman Hassan, according to a report by the *Manchester Evening News*.

The victim, identified as Talha, worked at the farmhouse. He was critically injured when the tigress attacked him and was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Farm owner, TikTok influencer arrested

Police arrested the farmhouse owner, identified as Fayyaz, and content creator Hassan in connection with the incident, the report said.

The tigress was being kept at a breeding facility on the property. According to police, Hassan initially claimed that Talha had been attacked by a dog. However, the investigation later established that the teenager had been mauled by the tigress.

"The tigress got out of control in the presence of the TikToker, who had come to the farmhouse to make a TikTok video, leaving a farm employee critically injured. He later died while receiving treatment," Lahore Police said.

The police added that negligence and attempts to conceal the facts would be investigated, stressing that entertainment or social media content could not take priority over human life.

Probe into illegal possession of tigress

Police are investigating whether the farmhouse had the necessary permission to keep the tigress and whether adequate safety measures were in place.

Hassan is known for posting videos featuring dangerous interactions with big cats. In one video shared on his Instagram account, he was seen attempting to kiss a chained tiger. In another clip, he was petting a leopard when the animal suddenly lunged at him and scratched him.

Pakistan's unhealthy obsession with wild cats and repercussions

An unlicensed pet lion scaled a wall in a busy Lahore neighbourhood and attacked a woman and two young children (ages 5 and 7), leaving them with non-critical claw wounds. CCTV footage of the attack went viral, prompting police to arrest the owners and launch a crackdown that seized dozens of illegally kept lions across Lahore and Karachi.

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