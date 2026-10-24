Tibet jolted by 4.5 magnitude aftershock days after powerful quake that killed 16

Two days after a powerful quake struck the region killing at least 16 people, China's Tibet was hit by an aftershock again on Saturday morning. However, the aftershock was a light earthquake and measured 4.5 magnitude on Richter Scale.

According to India's National Center for Seismology (NCS), it struck at 31.485 north latitude and 93.528 east longitude at a dept of 10 kilometres. Although no damages or any casualty has been reported as of now, the quake did trigger a panic among the locals.

Meanwhile, China, which controls Tibet, has not issued a statement on the aftershock.

Rescue operation underway in Tibet

The Chinese authorities are engaged in the rescue operation in Tibet, deploying drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and using satellites to look for survivors. As of now, they have evacuated more than 12,000 people. Also, they have sent relief supplies affected areas, including 1,000 sets of prefabricated houses, 3,239 tents, 2,821 folding beds and 4,280 quilts.

According to a report by Associated Press (AP), Chinese President Xi Jinping is monitoring the "all-out search and rescue operations" and called for proper accommodation for affected residents. He has said that every effort needs to be done minimise the casualties.

Also, Xi instructed authorities to monitor every seismic activity in the region closely.

Death count at 16

The death count stands at 16 and the number of injured is 76, as per authorities. They informed that the 7 magnitude earthquake had struck at a depth of below 10 km on Thursday, causing widespread devastation and heavy casualties in the remote Baqen County of the city of Nagqu in Tibet.

As per China's official news agency Xinhua, communication was largely affected by the earthquake and local railway authorities were forced to halt trains passing through the region. The earthquake also caused rockfalls, forcing a section of National Highway 317. Authorities are now monitoring the entire situation and will take steps accordingly.

Since 1900, the block has experienced six earthquakes of magnitude 7 or above, including this one. The largest was a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Shuanghu on November 8, 1997.

ALSO READ:

7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet: Videos capture panic as people rush for exits, goods tumble from shelves