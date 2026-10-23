7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet: Videos capture panic as people rush for exits, goods tumble from shelves

Videos showing the moments a powerful earthquake struck Tibet are circulating on social media, offering a glimpse of how people reacted as the ground began to shake. CCTV footage appears to show people rushing out of buildings and shops, while other clips show the effects of the tremors inside local businesses.

The 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Tibet at 10:33 pm local time, or 8:03 pm in India. At least 16 people were killed and 46 injured, according to the latest information shared by local authorities. More than 300 houses were reported collapsed or damaged, as rescue teams were sent to affected areas.

Videos show people rushing out as earthquake hits Tibet

The videos show the sudden panic as people rush out of buildings and into the street, leaving parked vehicles behind. Inside a shop, furniture shifts around a table, while another clip captures goods tumbling from store shelves.

Where did the earthquake strike?

The earthquake's epicentre was in Maru township in Baqen county, in the mountainous region of Tibet. It was around 190 km east-northeast of Nagqu and 390 km northeast of Lhasa, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake was shallow, at a depth of around 10 km.

The township's deputy head, Lhawang Dagpo, said the shaking was clearly felt at the township office, where cracks appeared. Power and telecommunications services were also disrupted in the county seat.

Rescue teams deployed after homes collapse

Local authorities said more than 300 houses had collapsed or been damaged, with CCTV putting the figure at 339. The full extent of the damage was still being assessed, while rescue and relief work continued.

More than 300 police officers were dispatched to assist with relief efforts, and the regional fire and rescue corps mobilised 347 personnel. Footage shared from the affected area shows rescuers moving among damaged buildings and collapsed roofs, using flashlights to search through the debris. One clip also shows rescue workers carrying a person, while soldiers appear lined up ready to deploy.

A Level-III earthquake disaster emergency response was activated.

Tibet and China have a history of deadly earthquakes

Earthquakes are common in China, and the latest disaster comes after several deadly quakes in recent years. In January 2025, at least 126 people died in an earthquake in rural Tingri county in Tibet.

In December 2023, an earthquake in Gansu killed at least 127 people, making it China's deadliest quake since 2014, when more than 600 people died in Yunnan. The 2008 Sichuan earthquake left around 90,000 people dead or missing, including about 5,000 schoolchildren.

The region near the Nepal-Tibet border has also suffered devastating floods and landslides in recent years, which caused more than 1,400 deaths and left thousands missing.

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16 killed, 46 injured as 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, rescue operations underway