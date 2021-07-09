Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE. 3 workers killed, 26 injured in massive fire in Bangladesh factory.

At least three workers, including two women, died and 26 others were injured in massive fire at a juice factory on the outskirts of Dhaka on Thursday evening, officials said.

The fire broke out at the multi-storey building of the Shezan Juice Factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Bhulota Karnagop area in Narayanganj around 5 p.m. and 15 units of fire services are still struggling to contain it, fire service and civil defence media official M. Rayhan told IANS.

The deceased have been identified by police as Swapna Rani, 34, of Sylhet, and Mina Akter, 33, of Rupganj while another deceased man was yet to be identified. The injured were sent to hospital, Superintendent of Police, Zayedul Alam, said.

The firefighters rescued 12 workers who were trapped on the second and third floors of the building after the fire erupted, Upazila Chief Executive Shah Nusrat said.

The number of injuries and deaths may rise as a large number of workers were inside the factory, some injured workers told IANS.

Of the injured, 10 were sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and 16 were admitted to US Bangla Medical College Hospital at Rupganj.

