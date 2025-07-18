Three policemen killed in explosion at Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department facility: US media The blast took place at around 7:30 am (local time) at the Sheriff Department's training facility in East Los Angeles. At least cops have been reportedly killed in the incident.

Los Angeles:

At least three people were killed after an explosion took place at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) on Friday morning at the agency's training facility in East Los Angeles, Fox News reported.

The explosion, which happened at about 7.30 am (local time) at the Biscailuz Training Center, killed at least three sheriff's deputies, the report added.

Ambulances were requested for injuries regarding a possible explosion, according to the LACounty Fire. The facility is being evacuated.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Los Angeles confirmed it is responding.

More details are awaited.