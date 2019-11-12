Image Source : PTI Three killed in firing incident in Pakistan. Representational image

Three persons were killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after two groups opened fire on each other following a dispute over a petty matter. The incident occurred in Jungle khel area of Kohat district of the province on Monday.

Police said that those killed and suspects were friends who opened firing on each other after exchanging hot words over some dispute.

Police have arrested one of the accused, who was injured in the incident.

Other accused escaped from the scene.

