Three Indians arrested in Nepal over alleged 'hundi' transactions and narcotics possession charges

Two other Indians were arrested from the Nawalparasi district over charges of possessing 10 grams of a narcotic drug.

On Thursday, three Indian nationals were arrested in Nepal for their alleged involvement in separate cases of illegal 'hundi' transactions and narcotics possession, the police said. The police arrested Basant Kumar Rathi, a 52-year-old resident of Rajasthan for his alleged involvement in executing 'hundi' transactions from a private company's office in the Battisputali area of Kathmandu, the Nepal Police news bulletin says. Along with Rathi, three Nepalese citizens were also nabbed over the same charges.

Two other Indians were arrested from Lumbini province in the Nawalparasi district over charges of possessing 10 grams of the narcotic drug brown sugar and Indian bank notes, which amounted to Rs 27,000. The arrested individuals are identified as Santosh Loniya, 26, and Harindra Kanaujiya, 26, residents of Uttar Pradesh's Maharajgunj district. They were arrested after police recovered the drug from the Indian registration motorcycle they were riding during a regular security check.

Earlier, the police raided the office based on a tip-off, recovering Rs 2.65 million in cash as well as five mobile phone sets from them. The police has initiated further investigation against them.

Notably, carrying Indian bank notes amounting to more than Rs 25,000 without any supporting document is illegal in Nepal. The two were taken into custody by the police, who initiated further investigation into the matter.

(With agency inputs)