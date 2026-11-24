Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across Pakistan's Sindh province to oppose a proposal to divide the country's existing provinces, accusing the military-backed establishment of attempting to weaken Sindh and gain control over its resources. The demonstrations have brought the province's nationalist groups together, with some activists reviving their demand for an independent Sindhudesh and threatening an economic blockade of Punjab.

The agitation has intensified criticism of Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and the establishment, with nationalist leaders alleging that the proposed administrative restructuring is part of a broader attempt to undermine Sindh's political and territorial identity. The controversy has also put the federal government in a difficult position, as the proposal has drawn opposition from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a key ally of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government.

Thousands rally in Karachi against proposed division of Sindh

Thousands of demonstrators carrying red flags assembled in Karachi on Sunday (November 22) as part of a protest organised by the Jeay Sindh Rahbar Committee (JSRC), a coalition comprising four Sindhi nationalist parties, according to Pakistani newspaper Business Recorder.

The demonstration was led by Jeay Sindh Mahaz chairman Riaz Ali Chandio, Niaz Kalani and other nationalist leaders. Lawyers and members of civil society also joined the march, which disrupted traffic and led to the temporary closure of several roads in the city.

The protesters rejected the idea of holding a referendum on the creation of smaller provinces, arguing that such an exercise could be used to give public legitimacy to a decision that may already have been made by the authorities. Organisers also stressed that their agitation was against the proposed division of Sindh and not directed at Urdu-speaking residents or any other ethnic community, Dawn reported.

The Karachi rally was preceded by demonstrations in Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Larkana and several other towns. Residents of Mehar, located in Dadu district, also took to the streets on November 21 to oppose the proposal, The Express Tribune reported.

Sindhi nationalists accuse Munir, Punjab-dominated establishment

The demonstrations have also evolved into a broader political confrontation, with Sindhi nationalist leaders accusing Pakistan's military establishment of exploiting the province's land, natural resources and political influence. Punjab, the country's largest province, has emerged as a central target of their criticism. According to news agency ANI, citing a press release issued by the protest organisers, the nationalist groups alleged that Asim Munir and the Punjab-dominated establishment were attempting to weaken Sindh's territorial integrity through the proposed restructuring. They further accused the establishment of taking control of vast stretches of agricultural land, coastal islands and resources, including oil, gas and coal.

The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), whose activists also participated in the Karachi demonstration despite the organisation not being part of the JSRC, has announced plans for an economic blockade of Punjab. The outfit said its campaign against the division of Sindh would also be expanded into a movement seeking complete independence for Sindhudesh, ANI reported.

Sindhudesh independence demand resurfaces

The protests have brought the separatist demand for Sindhudesh back into the spotlight. Shafi Muhammad Burfat, the Germany-based chairman of JSMM, has publicly called for international support for the independence of Sindh, rejecting Pakistan's political and territorial framework.

"Sindh is not Pakistan," said Shafi Muhammad Burfat, the Germany-based chairman of the JSMM. "The Sindhi nation rejects Pakistan as an unnatural state, a Punjabi colonial occupation, and every conspiracy by the deceptive Punjabi military to divide Sindh. It appeals to the world, the United Nations, and the international community to support the independence of Sindhudesh, its homeland. Sindh is not Pakistan; the national restoration of Sindhudesh is the fundamental objective of the Sindhi nation's struggle," Burfat said on X.

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