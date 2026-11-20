Days after a technical glitch at JPMorgan Chase disrupted online banking at major US banks, the bank said personal information belonging to thousands of customers was leaked online after third-party vendors at the bank were targeted in a cyberattack. However, the bank clarified that the leak is unrelated to the outage earlier this week and that the information involved did not include credit card numbers or other particularly sensitive personal information. The leaked data appears to include mostly email addresses of Chase customers and some bank employees, and, in some cases, their phone numbers.

JPMorgan Chase, the largest US bank by total assets, said that based on the investigation so far, it believes the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses.

"We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyber attack," said Joe Evangelisti, a spokesperson for the bank.

Thousands of accounts impacted

The bank said that the accounts of thousands of customers were impacted in the cyberattack on third-party vendors. However, it emphasised that the impact is just a fraction of Chase's customer base. Chase has tens of millions of customers and Visa and Mastercard have billions of customers.

Visa, Mastercard confirm breach

Visa and Mastercard also confirmed the data breach, but the hack had no impact on company functions or customer payment information.

"At this time, the exposure has been contained, and our teams are working with the provider to support the impacted cardholders as needed," said Seth Eisen, a spokesperson for Mastercard.

The cyber attack was an unrelated incident to what happened with Chase earlier this week, when a software bug caused outages in some of Chase's banking services.

However, this cyber attack is the latest in a series of technological problems that have hit various parts of the global economy, with flights being grounded and basic email and calendar services from Microsoft not operational.

Customers of several banks affected

Earlier, customers of several prominent banks, including Bank of America, Citigroup, and others, were affected after a technical bug hit JPMorgan Chase.

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