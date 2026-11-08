'These sleazebags should go to jail': Trump asks DOJ to investigate Democratic lawmakers

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate Democratic lawmakers over alleged threats to impeach, prosecute, and imprison senior administration officials, Republican donors, and political supporters. Describing the alleged threats as "extortion at the highest level", Trump called on the Justice Department to look into the matter and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

'Democratic leaders threatening officials'

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, US President Trump alleged that Democratic leaders were threatening officials, including the US Attorney General, with impeachment despite having no legitimate grounds to pursue such action.

"The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment, even though they admit they have no reason to do so, and there have been no impeachable acts committed, or even thought of, by the victims of this illegal process," Trump said.

"This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this," he added.

The US President also alleged that Republican donors were being targeted because of their political affiliations, claiming that prominent financial supporters of the party were facing threats of imprisonment and other punitive action. "Also, they’re threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters. This is Weaponization and Lawfare at another level," the US President said.

Trump also pointed out Michigan Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin, alleging that she was seeking action against young people who support Republican values. "The Senator from Michigan, Elissa Slotkin, is saying that she is going to go after all young people that believe in Republican Values, and that give even the slightest inclination to be a Republican," he said.

Trump further alleged that Democratic leaders had sent threatening letters to individuals he described as innocent. He then issued a direct directive to federal law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter.

"The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS, and Republicans should get smart, fast! Threatening letters have been sent to many people, all innocent, from Democrat Political Leaders. By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately!" he added.

'These sleazebags should go to jail'

In another post, Trump has urged Republican donors and party members to immediately report alleged Democratic threats to the DOJ or submit them directly to his desk at the White House.

He also termed the alleged actions by the Democratic Party "totally illegal" and demanded the imprisonment of those responsible. "The threats being made by the Democratic Party against innocent Republican Donors and Party Members are absolutely unprecedented, and totally illegal. Please report them to the Department of Justice, IMMEDIATELY! If you would like, send them directly to me, your President," Trump wrote.

Intensifying his rhetoric, the US President declared that those behind the alleged intimidation tactics belong behind bars. "These SLEAZEBAGS should go to jail for what they are doing," Trump posted.

The aggressive directive comes amid heightened friction between the White House and Capitol Hill, as newly empowered Democratic majorities in Congress prepare to ramp up oversight inquiries, committee hearings, and potential impeachment efforts against key members of the administration.

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