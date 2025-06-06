'That shouldn't be allowed, didn't plant it': Tharoor quips after being questioned by son in US The exchange took place during Tharoor’s US visit as part of an all-party delegation for Operation Sindoor, India’s diplomatic campaign against terrorism and disinformation following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

New Delhi:

At a press conference in New York, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor lightheartedly pointed out that the journalist asking him a question was his son, Ishan Tharoor of The Washington Post, joking with a smile that "it shouldn't be allowed." Tharoor also added that he “didn’t plant it”.

The exchange took place during Tharoor’s US visit as part of an all-party delegation for Operation Sindoor, India’s diplomatic campaign against terrorism and disinformation following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.

The moment occurred at the Council on Foreign Relations, where Tharoor was briefing key stakeholders on India's efforts. "You have to stand up. That shouldn't be allowed. This is my son," Shashi Tharoor quipped with a smile. "Ishan Tharoor of the Washington Post," the son replied, with a straight face.

What was Ishan Tharoor's question?

Ishan Tharoor asked his father whether any country had requested evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack and how the delegation was responding to Pakistan’s repeated denials of any role in it. As Ishan spoke, Shashi Tharoor prompted him to adjust his microphone so he could be heard clearly.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said no country in the delegation meetings asked for evidence, though media did raise the question in some places. He asserted that India acted based on convincing evidence and highlighted a 37-year history of terror attacks originating from Pakistan, consistently followed by denials.

What was Shashi Tharoor’s statement?

Responding to his son’s question about Pakistan’s denial of involvement in the Pahalgam attack, Tharoor said, "I'm very glad you raised this. I didn't plant it, I promise you. Very simply, no one had any doubt, and we were not asked for evidence. But the media have asked in two or three places. Let me say very clearly that India would not have done this without convincing evidence. But there were three particular reasons I want to draw your attention to all of you. The first is that we've had a 37-year pattern of repeated terror attacks from Pakistan, accompanied by repeated denials. I mean, Americans haven't forgotten that Pakistan didn't know, allegedly, where Osama bin Laden was until he was found in a Pakistani safe house right next to an army camp in a cantonment city. That's Pakistan. Mumbai attacks- they denied having anything to do with it...So we know what Pakistan's all about. They will dispatch terrorists, they will deny they did so until they're actually caught with red hands.”