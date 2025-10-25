Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, known for helping poor, dies at 93 Sirikit was the mother of Thailand's current King Vajiralongkorn Her health deteriorated on October 17 and she was suffering from a blood infection.

Bangkok:

Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, who was known for helping the poor and for her actions to protect the environment, passed away on Friday following prolonged illness, the palace said on Saturday. She was 93 years old.

In a statement, the palace said Sirikit passed away in a hospital in Bangkok. "Her Majesty’s condition worsened until Friday and she passed away at 9:21pm … at Chulalongkorn Hospital at age 93," the statement read.

Sirikit was the mother of Thailand's current King Vajiralongkorn Her health deteriorated on October 17 and she was suffering from a blood infection, the palace said, adding that King Vajiralongkorn has ordered the Thai Royal Household Bureau to organise a royal funeral for her.

Till the funeral, her body will be kept at the Grand Palace's Dusit Thorne Hall in Bangkok, the statement from the palace read.

Sirikit was married to Thailand's longest-reigning monarch

Sirikit was married to King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was Thailand's longest-reigning monarch. Adulyadej passed away in 2016. The two had met in Paris, France, when Adulyadej was posted there as country's Ambassador. The two married each other in April 1950, the same year in which Adulyadej was crowned as the king of Thailand.

The two had four children - current King Vajiralongkorn, and princesses Ubolratana, Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn.

Couple devoted to solving Thailand’s domestic problems

Following their marriage, the couple devoted themselves to solving Thailand's domestic issues such as rural poverty, opium addiction in hill tribes and a communist insurgency. They even used to travel to the countryside, and listen to the problems of the people.

"Misunderstandings arise between people in rural areas and the rich, so-called civilized people in Bangkok. People in rural Thailand say they are neglected, and we try to fill that gap by staying with them in remote areas," Sirikit told The Associated Press in an interview in 1979.

Once, Sirikit had even defended monarchy in Thailand and said that it was vital institution in the country.

"There are some in the universities who think the monarchy is obsolete. But I think Thailand needs an understanding monarch," she had told The Associated Press. "At the call, ‘The king is coming,’ thousands will gather. The mere word king has something magic in it. It is wonderful."