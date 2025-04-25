Watch the moment Thai police plane crashes in sea, killing at least 5 on board While the model of the propeller plane is not yet known, photos appear to show a Viking DHC-6 Twin Otter. The photos show the plane in the sea about 100 meters offshore. The body of the plane appeared to be broken in two.

A small police plane crashed into the sea while conducting a test flight near a popular beach town in Thailand. The crash has led to the death of at least five people on board, officials said. The test flight was aimed at preparing for parachute training in the Hua Hin district before it crashed around 8 am, said Royal Thai Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong. According to the public relations department of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, the plane crashed near Hua Hin Airport.

Archayon initially said that five people died at the scene and one died at the hospital but later revised the death toll to five, saying the officer who was sent to the hospital remained in critical condition but alive. There were six people on board, all police officers, Archayon added.

The model of the propeller plane is not yet known. However, photos appear to show a Viking DHC-6 Twin Otter. The photos show the plane in the sea about 100 metres offshore. The body of the plane appeared to be broken in two.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Archayon said officials are gathering evidence, including data from the plane's black box.