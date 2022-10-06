Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
  4. Thailand mass shooting: 23 children among 34 killed at childcare centre; shooter kills self, family

Thailand mass shooting: 23 children among 34 killed at childcare centre; shooter kills self, family

Thailand mass shooting: Reports said that after fleeing the scene of the attack the assailant returned to his home and killed himself along with his wife and child.

Sri Lasya Bangkok Updated on: October 06, 2022 14:07 IST
Thailand attack: At least 34 people were killed on Thursday in a mass shooting at a childcare center in the northeastern province of Thailand. Police said that at least 23 of them were children. Following the shooting, the assailant took his own life.

The Daily News newspaper reported that after fleeing the scene of the attack the assailant returned to his home and killed himself along with his wife and child.

Police Maj. Gen. Achayon Kraithong said the gunman opened fire early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu, news agency AP reported.

He said 30 people were killed but had no more details. A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed so far — 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.

According to Thai media reports, the gunman also used knives in the attack and then fled the building. Photographs showed at least two bodies on the floor of the center covered in white sheets.

