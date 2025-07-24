Thailand closes border with Cambodia, recalls ambassador as tensions flare after landmine blast The explosion drew a swift response from the Thai government. Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the Foreign Ministry would make an official protest to Cambodia, and further measures would be considered.

In a latest development to the border tensions, Thailand said it is closing northeastern border crossings with Cambodia, withdrawing its ambassador to the neighboring country and expelling the Cambodian ambassador to protest a landmine blast in which a Thai soldier lost a leg.

Thailand Army says four soldiers were wounded

The Thailand Army in a statement said that four other soldiers also were wounded on Wednesday when one of them stepped on a land mine that Thailand blamed on Cambodia and said took place in Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province.

However, Cambodia disputed that account, saying the blast happened in its Preah Vihear province. And it happened in one of several small patches of land along the border that both lay claim to and which is treated as a no-man's land.

The explosion drew a swift response from the Thai government. Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the Foreign Ministry would make an official protest to Cambodia, and further measures would be considered.

Second landmine blast in one week

The injuries in the landmine blast on Wednesday came a week after three other Thai soldiers were wounded when one of them stepped on a land mine and lost a foot in a different contested area along the border.

Thai authorities said that the mines were newly laid along paths that by mutual agreement were supposed to be safe. They said the mines were Russian-made and not of a type employed by Thailand's military.

The Thailand Army in the statement called on Cambodia “to take responsibility for this incident, which constitutes a serious threat to peace and stability in the border region between the two countries.”

Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating Ottawa Treaty

After last week's blast, Thailand accused Cambodia of violating the Ottawa Treaty, an international pact that bans the production and use of anti-personnel landmines.

Cambodia rejected the Thai version of the events as “baseless accusations.” However, Defense Ministry spokespesrson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said the landmine explosion took place on Cambodian territory and charged that Thailand had violated a 2000 agreement “regarding the use of agreed paths for patrols.”

