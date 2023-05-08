Follow us on Image Source : AP Texas: At least 7 died, 10 injured as SUV driver hits crowd at bus stop near border

Texas: An SUV slammed into a crowd waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas. The police on Sunday informed that at least seven people died and over 10 were injured. Shelter director Victor Maldonado informed that after receiving a call about the crash he reviewed the shelter's surveillance video wherein an SUV was seen ramming the people sitting at the bus stop.

"What we see in the video is that this SUV, a Range Rover, just ran the light that was about 100 feet away and just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop," Maldonado said.

Victims were Venezuelan men

The city bus stop is across the street from the shelter and is not marked. There was no bench, and people waiting there were sitting along the curb, Maldonado said. He said most of the victims were Venezuelan men, AP reported.

Maldonado further informed that the SUV flipped after running up on the curb. The car continued moving for about 200 feet and people walking on the sidewalk were also hit.

Incident took place at around 8:30 am

Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval claimed that the incident took place at around 8:30 am and the intention of the driver is not known.

"It can be three factors," Sandoval said. "It could be intoxication; it could be an accident; or it could be intentional. In order for us to find out exactly what happened, we have to eliminate the other two."

The driver was rushed to hospital for injuries sustained. There were no passengers in the car, police said. "He's being very uncooperative at the hospital, but he will be transported to our city jail as soon as he gets released," Sandoval said. "Then we'll fingerprint him and (take a) mug shot, and then we can find his true identity."

