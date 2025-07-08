Texas floods claim over 100 lives, search continues amid more rains forecast | Top updates The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas over the July Fourth weekend has risen to at least 104, with dozens still missing and more rain expected. The floods, among the worst in the US in decades, swept through summer camps and homes along the Guadalupe River.

New Delhi:

The death toll from the devastating floods that swept through Texas over the July Fourth weekend rose to at least 104 on Monday, as search-and-rescue teams combed riverbanks and debris-strewn areas for missing people. The catastrophic flash floods, among the worst in the US in decades, inundated homes and summer camps in the Hill Country region, particularly along the Guadalupe River.

Officials confirmed that 84 bodies have been recovered so far in Kerr County, home to Camp Mystic and several other summer camps. Among the deceased are 28 children. Camp Mystic reported losing 27 campers and counselors, while 10 campers and one counselor remain missing.

Local officials reported 19 additional deaths in Travis, Burnet, Kendall, Tom Green, and Williamson counties. The victims include two 8-year-old sisters from Dallas and a former soccer coach and his wife who were staying at a riverside home. Their daughters are still unaccounted for.

Here are the top updates for this big story:

The floodwaters struck before dawn on Friday, sweeping away people who were sleeping in cabins, tents, and trailers. Survivors were found clinging to trees as the current dragged away tree trunks, cars, and belongings. On Monday, the riverbanks were strewn with debris — twisted trees, coolers, mattresses, and even family portraits. As rescue efforts continue, questions are being raised over the apparent lack of evacuation at several camps. Authorities have pledged to investigate the effectiveness of weather alerts and why some camps remained open despite forecasts of severe flooding in the region, known locally as “flash flood alley.” Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice acknowledged that poor cellphone reception in remote areas might have affected how warnings were received. “We want to dive in and look at all those things,” he said, adding that the priority remains search and rescue. Meanwhile, some camps did take precautions. At least one moved several hundred campers to higher ground before the flooding began. Senator Ted Cruz said government budget cuts to emergency services did not delay warnings. “There’s a time to have political fights… this is not that time,” he said, adding that lessons must be learned for future emergencies. The National Weather Service began issuing warnings on Thursday, including rare flash flood emergency alerts early Friday. Still, many residents say they did not receive any alerts. US President Donald Trump, who signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, plans to visit Texas on Friday. On Sunday, he emphasised the suddenness of the floods and said he would not rehire any federal meteorologists laid off earlier this year. More than 1,000 volunteers have joined the search across flood-hit areas. However, rescue operations faced a setback on Monday when a privately operated drone collided with a helicopter involved in emergency efforts. The helicopter was forced into an emergency landing and has been grounded until further notice. Amid the devastation, there were stories of courage and survival. Reagan Brown recounted how his elderly parents fled their flooded home in Hunt, only to return to rescue a 92-year-old neighbor trapped in her attic. They later sheltered with others on higher ground. Elizabeth Lester, whose children were attending Camp Mystic and nearby Camp La Junta, said her young son had to swim out of his cabin window, while her daughter climbed a hillside as floodwaters surged around her legs.

(With inputs from AP)