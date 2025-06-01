Terrorist Hafiz Saeed seen with Pahalgam attack mastermind Saifullah Kasuri in new photo A senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and a close associate of Hafiz Saeed, Saifullah Kasuri alias Khalid, is the key conspirator in the Pahalgam terror attacks.

A newly surfaced photograph shows Hafiz Saeed, the chief of the banned terror organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa, alongside Saifullah Kasuri, the mastermind of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Hafiz Saeed, a UN-designated global terrorist and the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has once again sparked alarm by appearing alongside Kasuri.

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army targeted and destroyed Hafiz Saeed's headquarters in Muridke, but Hafiz Saeed survived the strike. Now, a new image has surfaced showing him alongside Kasuri. However, details about the photo's location and the date it was taken remain undisclosed.

Terrorist Saifullah Kasuri was welcomed with flowers

Meanwhile, a new video featuring Kasuri has come to light. In the footage, Kasuri is seen accompanied by armed Lashkar-e-Taiba bodyguards and being welcomed with flowers.

The security personnel around him are visibly carrying deadly weapons, including AK-47 rifles and M-14 carbines. While Pakistan continues to deny harboring terrorists, globally wanted figures like Saifullah Kasuri are seen moving freely within its borders, heavily armed and under open protection.

Terrorists taking out processions in Pakistan

Terrorists who had gone underground during Operation Sindoor have now resurfaced and are once again staging open demonstrations in Pakistan. For the past five days, members of terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, and Jaish-e-Mohammed have been organising public rallies across the country.

These extremist groups are not only openly mobilising but also collecting funds in the name of Jihad. Disturbingly, prominent Pakistani leaders have been seen attending these events. Terrorists celebrated Youm-e-Takbir with rallies stretching from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Major processions have taken place in cities like Kasur, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, and Sargodha in Punjab province.

