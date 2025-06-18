Terrorism is inimical to forces that believe in democracy: PM Modi in Croatia PM Modi in Croatia said, "We agree, in Europe or Asia, solutions can't be found from battlefields, dialogue and diplomacy is the only way."

ZAGREB:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a joint press meet in Zagreb with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and said democracy, rule of law, pluralism, equality are shared values that bind the two nations. PM Modi also said that terrorism is inimical to forces that believe in democracy.

India and Croatia connected by shared values: PM Modi

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister and the Government of Croatia for giving me such a warm welcome in Zagreb. This is the first visit by any Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, and I am honoured to have this opportunity. India and Croatia are connected by shared values such as democracy, the rule of law, equality, and more. It is a pleasant coincidence that last year, the people of India entrusted me, and the people of Croatia entrusted Prime Minister Andrej, with the opportunity to serve for the third consecutive time."

PM Modi says Defence Cooperation Plan will be made soon

PM Modi further said both the countries have decided to speed up bilateral relations 3 times in our third term. “A Defence Cooperation Plan will be made for long-term cooperation in the defence sector, which will focus on training and military exchange as well as defence industry. There are many areas where our economies can complement each other. These areas have been identified. We have decided to increase cooperation in many areas to increase bilateral trade and create a reliable supply chain. We will promote cooperation in many important areas like pharma, agriculture, information technology, clean technology, digital technology, renewable energy,” he said.

PM Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenković and the Croatian government for the enthusiasm, warmth and affection with which he was welcomed on this historic and beautiful land of Zagreb.

"This is the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, and I have had the good fortune of it. India and Croatia are connected by common values ​​like democracy, rule of law, pluralism and quality. It is a happy coincidence that last year the people of India have given me and the people of Croatia have given the opportunity to Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenković to serve for the third consecutive time," he said.

Both countries will promote cooperation in pharma, agriculture, IT

PM Modi said, "We have decided to increase cooperation in many areas to increase bilateral trade and create a reliable supply chain. We will promote cooperation in many important areas like pharma, agriculture, information technology, clean technology, digital technology, renewable energy," he added.

PM Modi said there are also ample opportunities for Croatian companies in the port modernisation, coastal zone development and multi-modal connectivity being carried out under India's Sagarmala Project.

"We have emphasised joint research and collaboration between our academic institutions and centres. India will share its space experience with Croatia. Our centuries-old cultural relations are the root of mutual affection and goodwill... Today, we have decided to give more strength to our cultural and people-to-people relations. The duration of the MoU of Hindi Chair in Zagreb University has been extended till 2030. A cultural exchange program has been prepared for the next five years. The mobility agreement will be completed soon to facilitate the movement of people," he said.

