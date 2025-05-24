'Terrorism is a rabid dog, Pak a wild handler': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee lashes out at Islamabad in Japan The delegation to Japan, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked with visiting 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is part of an all-party delegation to Japan to highlight India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism and expose Pakistan, on Saturday, said that if terrorism is a "rabid dog", Pakistan is its "vile handler". He added that the "world must unite to tackle it." In his address Banerjee asserted, "We are here to convey the truth— India refuses to bow down."

The delegation to Japan, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked with visiting 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community.

"We will not yield to fear. We have learnt to respond in a language that they understand," he said during a fiery speech in Tokyo. "We will ensure India remains responsible. All our responses and actions have been precise, calculated, and non-escalatory," he added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Banerjee said The Resistance Front (TRF), which is behind the Pahalgam attack, is a proxy organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is recognised as a UN-designated terrorist group.

"We are all aware of how Pakistan hastily attempted to dissociate Lashkar from the list. Moreover, after the air strikes, public domain images showed senior Pakistan army officials attending the funerals of the terrorists killed in the strikes," he said.

Referring to the Indian diaspora as the country’s greatest asset, Banerjee said, "You live India; you breathe India. I want you to be the nation’s foremost evangelist—proponents of India’s message in the global fight against terrorism."

(With inupts from agency)