'Terrorism emanates from Pakistan only...': Asaduddin Owaisi in Bahrain AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is included in an all-party Indian delegation participating in New Delhi's international diplomatic efforts to underscore its strong and consistent position against cross-border terrorism.

Manama:

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is part of the all-party delegation headed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, said that terrorism originates solely from Pakistan, adding that the issue will persist unless Pakistan ceases its support, funding, and promotion of terrorist groups.

Terrorism emanates from Pakistan: Owaisi

During an interaction with prominent figures in Bahrain, Owaisi said, "Our government has sent us here, and various other delegations comprising all party members across various parts of the world, so that the world knows of the threat that India has been facing for so many years. Unfortunately, we have lost so many innocent lives. This problem emanates from Pakistan only. Unless and until Pakistan stops promoting, aiding and sponsoring these terrorist groups, this problem won't go away."

"Our government has taken all the steps to protect the lives of every Indian. This govt has made very clear next time you (Pakistan) take up this misadventure, it will be beyond what they are expecting," he said.

Owaisi pointed out that India has consistently shown utmost restraint, even in the face of serious provocations.

Recalling the Pahalgam attack in which 26 tourists were killed, he emphasised the human cost of terrorism. "Please reflect on the human tragedy of this massacre. A woman married six days ago became a widow on the seventh day. Another woman, married just two months ago, also lost her husband in this attack," he said.

Owaisi calls Pakistan a 'failed state'

Emphasising India's defensive capabilities, Owaisi said, "India has all the wherewithal, and we have every means necessary to ensure the safety of not only Indian citizens, but also every individual residing in India."

The AIMIM leader further said that India's air defence systems have successfully intercepted threats originating from across the border. "The government and the media, our air defence system, our technology and warfare capabilities, successfully intercepted and neutralised everything that was launched by a failed state like Pakistan," he said.

Owaisi emphasised the importance of international collaboration in combating terror financing and called on the Bahrain government to back efforts to return Pakistan to the FATF grey list, highlighting that such financial resources have been used to fund terrorist operations.

"There is unanimity in our country, irrespective of whatever political affiliations we belong to. We have our political differences, but when it comes to the integrity of our country, it is high time our neighbouring country understands...I request and hope that the Bahrain government will help us in bringing Pakistan back to the grey list of FATF because this money has been used to support those terrorists," Owaisi said.

All party-delegations

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror. The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, also includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, MP Rekha Sharma, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: 'Pak violated spirit by inflicting wars': India rips through Islamabad's 'disinformation' on IWT

Also Read: India will not give in to 'nuclear blackmail' from Pakistan, to deal with it bilaterally: Jaishankar in Berlin