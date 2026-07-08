Tensions simmer at the NATO summit as Donald Trump rakes up Greenland in Ankara

Ankara (Turkey):

President Donald Trump said Greenland "should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark," as he once again raised the issue with Denmark on Tuesday (local time). The statement comes as NATO leaders meet in Ankara for a summit, stirring tensions. Trump first floated the idea of buying Greenland during his first term in 2019 and has been a central point of his policy towards NATO in his current term.

The US President cites national security as a threat, arguing against Denmark's readiness to protect the island from Russian and Chinese interests. However, Denmark and Greenland have consistently rejected any suggestion that the territory is for sale.

What did Trump say about Greenland?

"Well, that's what hurt my relationship with NATO because Greenland doesn't help Denmark. Denmark doesn't spend money to really help Greenland, but it's an important part for the United States, and it's surrounded by Chinese ships and Russian ships." Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who has previously denounced Trump’s reasoning, reiterated her stance at the summit later in the day. The Foreign Minister of Greenland, Mute Egede, also pushed back against the statement, writing in a post that Greenland's future is up to the people. "That's how it has always been. And that's how it always will be," he added in the post.

Why is Greenland important?

Greenland's strategic location is central to Trump's renewed push for US control, driven by newly opening Arctic shipping lanes, valuable mineral resources, and critical military routes. It is important to note that the US already operates the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland for missile warning and space surveillance, and Trump has argued American control is necessary to counter growing Russian and Chinese presence in the region.

The issue has repeatedly strained ties between Washington and Copenhagen. Denmark's firm rejection of Trump's earlier purchase bid led him to cancel a planned visit, and he later revived the proposal after returning to the White House, this time threatening economic consequences. Danish and Greenlandic leaders have consistently maintained the stance that the territory is not for sale, rejecting any transfer of sovereignty.

Trump criticises the NATO alliance

On the occasion of the NATO summit, the American President renewed his criticism of NATO, noting he only attended the summit due to Turkiye and would have skipped it under different circumstances.

“I was very disappointed with NATO. We weren’t treated well because we did something in Iran. We don’t need anybody’s help, but before I asked, they said they wouldn’t be there,” Trump told reporters, while expressing frustration with his counterparts.

Trump also repeated his longstanding criticism that NATO allies don't spend enough on defence and lean too heavily on the US, an argument European members are now trying to counter with multi-billion-pound defence collaborations of their own.

(Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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