Tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, Indian Embassy in Tehran issues advisory for citizens The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions, urging caution and sharing emergency contact numbers.

New Delhi:

Amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals residing in Iran. The advisory comes in the wake of continued airstrikes and missile exchanges between the two nations, raising serious concerns for regional security and the safety of foreign nationals.

The Indian Embassy has urged Indian citizens living in Iran to stay in touch with the embassy, avoid non-essential travel, and follow official updates through the embassy’s social media platforms. Emergency contact numbers have also been released to assist Indian nationals in case of urgent needs.

Emergency contact information shared by Embassy

For Calls Only:

+98 912 810 9115

+98 912 810 9109

For WhatsApp Only:

+98 901 014 4557

+98 901 599 3320

+91 808 687 1709

Regional Contacts:

Bandar Abbas: +98 917 769 9036

Zahedan: +98 939 635 6649

Israel-Iran conflict intensifies with fresh attacks

The situation has worsened after Israel launched airstrikes in Iran for the third consecutive day on Sunday. In retaliation, Iran continued firing missiles into Israeli territory. Reports suggest that some of the Iranian missiles penetrated Israel's air defense systems, striking buildings in central parts of the country.

Nuclear talks cancelled amid escalating tensions

As tensions grow, the scheduled nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman have been called off. This follows an Israeli bombing raid on Friday targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities, reportedly killing several top generals and nuclear scientists. Analysts fear this could signal the beginning of a prolonged conflict in the region.

Diplomatic responses and military warnings

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that Iran's retaliatory actions will cease only if Israel halts its attacks. He emphasised that Iran does not seek escalation but will respond decisively to any aggression.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has issued a stark warning to Iranian civilians, advising them to evacuate areas near weapons manufacturing facilities, sparking fears of further imminent strikes.

Precaution urged as regional stability hangs in balance

As both nations continue their military offensives, global concerns are mounting over the potential fallout of an all-out conflict. The Indian government remains watchful and is actively coordinating with its diplomatic missions in the region to ensure the safety and security of Indian citizens.