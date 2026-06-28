Indian student found dead in London after attending birthday party, family seeks govt help to bring back body

London:

A 25-year-old student from Kamareddy district of Telangana, who was pursuing higher studies in London, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, his family members said on Saturday. According to news agency PTI, the deceased has been identified as S Srinath Reddy, a resident of Talamadla village in Kamareddy district.

According to a GoFundMe page reportedly created by his cousins, Sanoj and Manish, to help raise funds for the repatriation of his body, Srinath was pursuing a Master's degree at De Montfort University in Leicester. Srinath had gone to London 14 months ago.

Circumstances surrounding his death are not known

Srinath's father, Madhusudan Reddy, told reporters that the circumstances surrounding his son's death are not known and appealed to the central and state governments to help expedite the repatriation of the body.

Madhusudan Reddy said his son had spoken to family members on the night of June 22, and the conversation was completely normal.

According to the family, Srinath Reddy had reportedly attended a birthday party later that night.

A relative of the family, whose son also lives in London, said Srinath Reddy's roommate found him dead on the morning of June 23.

The roommate reportedly told the family that Srinath Reddy had allegedly hung himself.

According to the relative, the roommate informed Srinath's other friends about his death only later.

Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London

Earlier this month, a 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in West London's Southall. The victim was an Indian-origin person, who has been identified as Gurbhej Singh.

The incident happened on the North Road, near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane. One other person, likely in his 30s, was also injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In a statement, the police said it received a call around 00.41 hours on June 10 from the London Ambulance Service about the incident. Upon arrival, Singh was found stabbed. The paramedics tried their best to provide him medical attention but he was pronounced dead.

Near Singh, another injured person was found, but his identity has not been revealed by the officials.

Under its investigation, the police arrested seven people, who were in their early 20s and late 30s, from the crime scene "on suspicion of murder". But six of them have already been released by the police, and no further action is being taken against them. One other person has been bailed to return at a later date.

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