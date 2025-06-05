Tech leaders vs terror convicts: Tejasvi Surya rips into Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto in US | Video Tejasvi Surya launched a sharp attack on Pakistan’s UN delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, dismissing their peace narrative as hollow. Surya contrasted Pakistan’s export of terrorists like Ramzi Yousef and David Headley with India’s global tech leaders like Sundar Pichai and Indra Nooyi.

Bharatiya Janta Party MP Tejasvi Surya launched a scathing attack on Pakistan’s former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Pakistani delegation at the UN, comparing their rhetoric of peace to “the Devil quoting from the scriptures.” Speaking at the Indian Embassy in Washington, Surya mocked Bhutto’s portrayal of his delegation as one of peace, saying, “It is quite ironic that the Pakistani delegation is speaking the language of peace. For a country that is trying to create fake heroes by promoting failed generals to field marshal, they don’t know what true leaders look like.”

Taking aim at Pakistan’s dependence on Chinese military aid, Surya said, “Pakistan has been surviving on cheap Chinese imports, including military hardware, which spectacularly failed on the battlefield. So perhaps it is hard for them to digest high-quality, high-calibre military hardware as well as strong democratic leadership on the other side of the border.”

‘Indira Nooyi or Ramzi Yousef — choose your legacy’

To underline what he called the stark difference between the global reputations of India and Pakistan, Surya cited names of Indian tech leaders and Pakistan-linked terrorists in the US context. “Ramzi Yousef, the 1993 World Trade Centre bomber. David Coleman Headley, conspirator of 26/11. That’s Pakistan’s record. And now five Indian names — Indra Nooyi, Sundar Pichai, Ajay Bagga, Satya Nadella, Kash Patel. I don’t have to introduce them. This is the difference,” he said. Surya added that no amount of diplomatic spin by Pakistan could erase its "proven track record" of fostering terrorism.

Delegation counters Pakistan’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ claims

Surya is part of the Indian all-party parliamentary delegation to the US led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The visit aims to engage stakeholders on India’s stance post-Operation Sindoor, launched after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Bhutto, who led Pakistan’s delegation to New York, had described India’s Operation Sindoor as “illegal strikes” during his address at the UN Headquarters, a claim India strongly contests.

Apart from Surya and Tharoor, the Indian delegation includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (LJP), Sarfaraz Ahmed (JMM), G M Harish Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), and former Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

