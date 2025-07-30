'Tariff wars have no winners': China's stern message to Trump In a post on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson warned Washington and said that Beijing will continue to defend its "sovereignty, security and development interests".

Beijing:

China on Wednesday slammed the United States (US) after President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Beijing if it continues to buy Russian oil, saying tariff wars "have no winners".

In a post on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson warned Washington and said that Beijing will continue to defend its "sovereignty, security and development interests".

"China will always ensure its energy supply in ways that serve our national interests. Tariff wars have no winners," it posted. "Coercion and pressuring will not achieve anything. China will firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests."

Trump warns India, China for buying Russian oil

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump slapped 25 per cent tariffs and imposed a penalty on India for buying Russian oil amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. In his post on Truth Social, he also warned China and threatened to impose tariffs on Beijing.

"Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!" Trump posted.

US, China agree to extend tariff pauses

On Tuesday, the US and China agreed to extend tariff pauses for another 90 days after two days of bilateral talks in Stockholm, Sweden. With this, the US will continue to impose a 30 per cent tariffs on Chinese products, while Beijing will maintain a 10 per cent tariffs on American products.

Welcoming the move, China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng, who led the Chinese side, said: "A stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. economic and trade relationship serves not only the two countries’ respective development goals but also contributes to global economic growth and stability."

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was part of the American delegation, said the two sides held "very fulsome" talks with China, noting that they discussed all important issues, including China's trade deal with Russia and its purchase of Iranian oil.

"We just need to de-risk with certain, strategic industries, whether it’s the rare earths, semiconductors, medicines, and we talked about what we could do together to get into balance within the relationship," he said.

