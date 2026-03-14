Target hit, smoke rises: Video shows US strike on Iran's oil hub region | WATCH

New Delhi:

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday released a video showing precision strikes on Kharg Island, a major Iranian military and oil facility, reports say. Officials said US forces targeted more than 90 Iranian military sites, including naval mine storage and missile bunkers, but deliberately avoided hitting oil-related infrastructure, which is vital for global energy supplies.

Watch the video here

Israel hits Iran’s space and defence facilities

Reports say Israel also carried out attacks across Iran, striking the country’s main space research centre and a factory producing air defence systems in Tehran. The Israel Defense Forces said the space centre contained laboratories developing military satellites used for surveillance and intelligence across the region. These strikes are part of a broader effort to weaken Iran’s core military capabilities.

Kharg Island: A key oil hub

Kharg Island is Iran’s most critical oil export terminal, handling about 90% of the country’s crude oil exports. The island has massive storage facilities and loading jetties capable of accommodating supertankers.

Reports say its strategic importance was evident during the Iran-Iraq War, when Iraq repeatedly attacked the island in an attempt to disrupt Iran’s oil exports. Despite past attacks, Iran managed to keep the terminal partially operational.

Reports highlight that Kharg Island, along with the nearby Strait of Hormuz through which roughly 20% of the world’s traded oil passes, remains a key point in global energy security. While the US and Israel focus on military targets, the careful avoidance of oil facilities underscores the international concern over disruptions to global oil supply.

This series of strikes reflects heightened tensions in the region, with the US and Israel aiming to weaken Iran’s military infrastructure while avoiding a direct hit to its vital energy resources.