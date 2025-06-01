Talks with Pakistan should only be on reclaiming PoK: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Malaysia TMC's Abhishek Banerjee urges that future talks with Pakistan focus exclusively on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir amid ongoing cross-border tensions.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, part of a multi-party Indian parliamentary delegation visiting Malaysia, declared that future dialogue with Pakistan must centre exclusively on the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Speaking during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, Banerjee emphasised the futility of past discussions with Islamabad and the urgent need for a focused and resolute diplomatic stance.

Banerjee’s comments follow the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Citing the attack, he criticised Pakistan’s inaction in bringing the perpetrators to justice, despite what he said was clear evidence of official complicity. “We gave them two weeks. Not a single step was taken. Instead, we saw Pakistani army officers attending funerals of known terrorists,” he said.

Reiterating India's long-standing position, Banerjee stated, “The only point of engagement with Pakistan should now be about reclaiming PoK. Anything less allows these cycles of violence to continue.” He called on the global Indian community to amplify India’s message and expose Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism.

The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with members of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia and presented a detailed account of the Pahalgam attack and India’s response. They discussed “Operation Sindoor,” India’s retaliatory strike on May 7, which reportedly destroyed nine terror camps across the Line of Control.

Following these strikes, Pakistan launched limited retaliatory attacks on Indian military installations between May 8 and 10. The escalation ceased after military-level talks between both nations on May 10, resulting in an agreement to halt further hostilities.

During the diaspora meeting, members of the Indian community, including Malaysian Indian Muslims, strongly condemned the terror attacks and expressed solidarity with India’s fight against terrorism. The High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur shared the highlights of this interaction, underlining India’s unwavering commitment to counterterrorism.

Banerjee also urged the diaspora to visit Kashmir and support its economy through tourism, asserting that strengthening the region’s prosperity is the best answer to those seeking to destabilise it through violence. “When you visit India, spend a few days in Kashmir. It’s time we invest in its growth and show the world that terror cannot defeat hope,” he said.

The delegation paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Indian Culture Centre in Kuala Lumpur. It honoured Indian National Army veteran S P Narayanasamy for contributing to India’s freedom struggle and continued commitment to national causes.

This diplomatic outreach to Malaysia is part of a broader initiative involving seven multi-party delegations travelling to 33 international capitals to rally global opinion against Pakistan’s alleged support for terrorism.

With tensions still simmering post-Pahalgam, India’s firm stance signals a shift in its diplomatic narrative—one that demands accountability and places PoK at the forefront of its future dialogue with Islamabad.

(PTI inputs)