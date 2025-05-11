Talks on terrorism, Kashmir and Indus Water Treaty can be done with India: Pakistan Defence Minister Asif Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit six terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which took the lives of 26 people.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said terrorism, Kashmir, Indus Waters Treaty, and the remaining major issues with India could be discussed in any future dialogue with the neighbouring country. On being asked about tackling the pending issues with India, Asif's statement came following the understanding reached with India on Saturday (May 10) to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

The understanding was reached after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of full-scale war. Asif said major issues with India related to the Indus Waters Treaty, terrorism and Kashmir could be discussed in potential talks with India.

“These are the three major issues that can be discussed," the media quoted Asif as saying.

Khawaja Asif on ceasefire

"If the ceasefire helps pave the way towards peace, it would be a welcome development," he said, adding it is too early to say anything with certainty. Though Pakistan maintained that it agreed on a ceasefire with India, New Delhi called it an understanding.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“As time passes, opportunities for peace may emerge,” Asif said. “We hope India, and particularly its leadership, will one day prioritise the region’s future over party interests,” the minister said, adding that peaceful coexistence based on equality is key to South Asia’s progress.

He praised the diplomatic support from key allies and friendly nations, including China, Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Gulf partners.

