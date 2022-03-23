Hours after reopening, Taliban orders shutting down of secondary girl schools in Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : AP FILE - Afghan girls students attend school classes in a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Highlights The Taliban on Wednesday ordered shutting down of secondary girl schools in Afghanistan.

The development came mere hours after they reopened earlier in the day.

At the Zarghona High School in Kabul, a teacher came in and ordered everyone to go home, said AFP.

The Taliban on Wednesday ordered shutting down of secondary girl schools in Afghanistan, mere hours after they reopened earlier in the day, reported news agency AFP. While the AFP media was at the Zarghona High School in Kabul, a teacher came in and ordered everyone to go home.

Earlier today, the Taliban had announced the reopening of schools for all girl students, ending speculations on whether education for girls will be allowed by the Islamic group.

"Critical period ahead for Afghanistan as school and colleges soon re-open after winter break. UNAMA conducted a discussion on Higher Education yesterday with Mawlawi Abdul Baqi Haqqani. Importance of equal access to quality education for all & guarantees for academic freedom was stressed," the UN Mission in Afghanistan had said in a tweet.

Girls were banned from attending schools in Afghanistan after the Islamic outfit-sized power in August last year. Since taking power in Afghanistan, the Taliban had rolled back women's rights in virtually every area, including crushing women's freedom of movement.

Universities recently reopened, with new gender segregation rules. But many women still couldn't return back because the career they studied for would essentially go in vain, as the Taliban have put a ban on most jobs for women.

(Inputs from agencies)

Latest World News