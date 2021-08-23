Talks underway, new govt to be announced soon: Taliban

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Kandahar province southwest, of Afghanistan

Talks on the formation of a new government with Afghan political leaders are underway, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said, adding that a new government will be announced soon. In a statement to TOLO News, Mujahid said, "Our political officials met with leaders in Kabul, their views are important, discussions are moving, there is hope for an announcement on the government soon."

Earlier on Saturday, members of the Taliban's political office met in Kabul with a number of politicians including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the head of High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), and discussions focused on the overall political situation including the formation of an inclusive government.

The members of the Taliban's political office who arrived in Kabul on Saturday include Shahabuddin Delawar, Abdul Salam Hanafi, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhaw and Abdul Rahmand Fida.

Abdullah in a Facebook post confirmed the meeting with the Taliban leaders, saying that discussions were focused on the political process and the formation of an inclusive government.

Some Afghan political leaders, however, criticised the way the talks are taking place, saying that the political process should be inclusive.

"I don't see this game as a good one because it looks like a game of individuals, everyone tries to promote himself and does not show respect for the Afghans," said Sayed Eshaq Gailani, the head of the Nahzat-e-Hambastagi Afghanistan party.

In the meantime, Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of Balkh, said that the next government will not be acceptable if it is not inclusive.

"The war has not ended, we have a long way to go, we will test them (the Taliban), we will emerge again either to resolve it through an inclusive government or war."

Taliban evicted from 3 districts in Afghanistan's Baghlan

Meanwhile, public uprising forces have evicted Taliban fighters from three districts in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province, but the insurgents managed to recapture one of them, local media reported. The anti-Taliban fighters seized Pul-e-Hisar, Deh Salah and Banu districts on August 20, but the Taliban recaptured Banu on August 21 and fighting is underway to re-take two more districts.

After gaining control of the capital Kabul on August 15, the Taliban fighters captured the said districts and thus completed its rule over Baghlan province.

This is the first uprising against the Taliban since Kabul was captured by the group.

Taliban fighters have already strengthened their rule over the country's 33 out of 34 provinces.

Panjshir is the only province that has remained out of the Taliban's grip, where Ahmad Massoud, the son of former anti-Taliban leader Ahmad Shah Massoud, has challenged the Taliban rule over the country.

