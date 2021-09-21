Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban renames University of Burhanuddin Rabbani to Kabul Education University

A government university in Afghanistan named Burhanuddin Rabbani after former Afghan President and founder of Afghanistan's second-biggest political party, was renamed to Kabul Education University by the Taliban on Monday. An official directive released by the Ministry of Higher Education reads, universities are the intellectual assets of Afghanistan and should not be named after political or ethnic leaders, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

The directive reads that lingual, regional, and ethnic discrimination have prevailed in Afghanistan in the past two decades and national places were named based on those.

The university was named after Burhanuddin Rabbani after he was killed in a suicide attack in his home in 2009. At the time, the decision roused anger among the students of the university that led to wide protests that had turned violent and inflicted casualties to students, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

Earlier, the Taliban changed the name of Hamid Karzai International Airport to its previous name-Kabul International Airport and the name of Maoud square to its previous name-Public health square in Kabul. Earlier, the Taliban had also removed Uzbek from official language status.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest World News