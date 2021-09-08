Taliban announce new interim government in Afghanistan; PM, both deputy PMs on UN terror list

Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban announce new interim govt in Afganistan; PM, both deputy PMs on UN terror list

The Taliban announced the interim government in Afghanistan, declaring the country an "Islamic Emirate". Taliban appointed hardliners in its new government who are on the UN terror list and oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition.

The cabinet members consist of many Taliban figures that are considered hardliners. The list announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was dominated by members of the group's old guard, with no women included. Around 17 out of 33 cabinet members are on the UN terror blacklist

Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund is appointed as Prime Minister with two deputies Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Molavi Abdul Salam Hanafi. Akhund was a close aide to the group's late founder Mullah Omar and is on a United Nations sanctions list. He was previously the foreign minister and then deputy prime minister during the group's last stint in power from 1996 to 2001.

Molavi Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid, son of Mullah Omar has been appointed as Minister of Defense, while Molavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, a Taliban negotiator in Doha as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Molavi Siraj udin Haqqani has been appointed as Minister of Interior.

Appointed to the key post of the interior minister was Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is on the FBI’s most-wanted list with a $5 million bounty on his head and is believed to still be holding at least one American hostage. He headed the feared Haqqani network that is blamed for many deadly attacks and kidnappings.

Interim heads of key security and service ministries, some of their deputies and other chief executives are announced as follow:

1. Alhaj Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund Acting Prime Minister

2. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Deputy Prime Minister

3. Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi Deputy Prime Minister

4. Maulvi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid Acting Minister of Defense

5. Alhaj Mullah Sirajuddin Haqqani Acting Minister of Interior

6. Maulvi Amir Khan Mottaki, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs

7. Mullah Hidayatullah Badri, Acting Minister of Finance

8. Sheikh Maulvi Noorullah Munir Acting Minister of Education

9. Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa, Acting Minister of Information and Culture

10. Qari Din Hanif, Acting Minister of Economy

11. Sheikh Maulvi Noor Mohammad Saqib Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs

12. Maulvi Abdul Hakim Sharia, Acting Minister of Justice

13. Mullah Noorullah Noori Acting Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs

14. Mullah Mohammad Yunus Akhundzada, Acting Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development

15. Sheikh Mohammad Khalid, Acting Minister of Preaching and Guidance, and Amr Bill Maruf Wa Anil

Munkar

16. Mullah Abdul Manan Omari, Acting Minister of Public Works

17. Haji Mullah Mohammad Issa Akhund Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum

18. Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor Acting Minister of Water and Power

19. Mullah Hamidullah Akhundzada, Acting Minister of Aviation and Transport

20. Maulvi Abdul Baqi Haqqani, Acting Minister of Higher Education

21. Maulvi Najibullah Haqqani, Acting Minister of Communications

22. Haji Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani, Acting Minister of Refugees

23. Mullah Abdul Haq Wasiq, Acting Director-General of Intelligence

24. Mr. Haji Mohammad Idris, Acting Director-General of Afghanistan Bank

25. Maulvi Ahmad Jan Ahmadi Acting Director-General of Administration

26. Mullah Mohammad Fazil Mazloom, Deputy Minister of Defense

27. Qari Fasihuddin Chief of Army

28. Mr. Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai Deputy Foreign Minister

29. Maulvi Noor Jalal, Deputy Minister of Interior

30. Mr. Zabihullah Mujahid, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture

31. Mullah Taj Mir Jawad First Deputy Director General of Intelligence

32. Mullah Rahmatullah Najib, Deputy Director-General of Intelligence

33. Mullah Abdul Haq Akhund Deputy Minister of Interior in Counter Narcotics Affairs

The announcement came hours after Taliban fired their guns into the air to disperse protesters in the capital of Kabul and arrested several journalists, the second time in less than a week that heavy-handed tactics were used to break up a demonstration.

Drawn mostly from Afghanistan’s dominant Pashtun ethnic group, the Cabinet’s lack of representation from other ethnic groups also seems certain to hobble its support from abroad.

In announcing the Cabinet, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid emphasized that the appointments were temporary. He did not say how long they would serve and what would be the catalyst for a change.

Since taking over Afghanistan in mid-August after U.S. troops withdrew, the Taliban have shown no indications they will hold elections.

