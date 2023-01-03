Taliban mocks Pakistan, reminds it of its surrender to Indian forces in 1971 war

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ahmad Yasir shares picture of Pakistan's 'shameful fate' in 1971 war.

The Taliban on Monday mocked Pakistan and shared a picture of the latter's surrender to Indian forces in 1971. Taliban said that Islamabad would face the same 'shameful' fate if it launched a military attack on them.

This statement comes after Pakistan's interior minister Rana Sanaullah hinted at a possible military operation against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan. In response to the statement, Ahmad Yasir mocked Pakistan and reminded it of the 'shameful fate' of 1971. Yasir also asked Islamabad to avoid 'disgrace.'

“Interior Minister of Pakistan! Excellent Sir! Afghanistan, Syria and Pakistan are not Turkey to target the Kurds in Syria. This is Afghanistan, the graveyard of proud empires. Do not think of a military attack on us, otherwise, there will be a shameful repetition of the military agreement with India," Ahmad Yasir said in his Twitter post.

Ahmad Yasir also shared the picture of December 16, 1971, where Pakistan Army's Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the Chief Martial Law Administrator of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), can be seen signing the ‘Instrument of Surrender’ in Dhaka. This day is celebrated in India as 'Vijay Diwas,' a day when India helped in the liberation of Bangladesh.

Days ago, Pakistani officials said Islamabad may attack the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan if the country's officials do not take any action to dismantle them.

"When these problems arise, we first ask Afghanistan, our Islamic brother nation, to eliminate these hideouts and handover these individuals to us, but if that doesn't happen, what you mentioned is possible," Pak interior minister Rana Sanaullah had said.

In response to these provocations, the Taliban's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid had said, "No country has the right to attack another nation's territory. There is no legislation in the world that permits such a transgression. If anyone has any worries, they should share them with the Islamic Emirate since it has the sufficient forces and can take action.”

