Follow us on Image Source : AP From left, Mohammad Naim, Mawlawi Shahabuddin Dilawar and Suhil Shaheen, members of a political delegation from the Afghan Taliban's movement, attend a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 9, 2021.

A delegation of the Taliban visited Moscow to offer assurances that their quick gains on the ground in Afghanistan do not threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia.

Speaking at the news conference in Moscow, the head of the Taliban's delegation, Shahabuddin Delawar said the group controls 85% of Afghan territory.

That number can't be independently verified.

