Taliban claim no 'house-to-house' searches taking place in Kabul

Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban claims no 'house-to-house' searches taking place in Kabul

The Taliban has said that no 'house-to-house' searches have happened anywhere in Kabul, as it has already announced a general amnesty. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in Kabul also said that all media outlets including National Radio Television have resumed their activities "without any fear or hesitation."

He added that they are committed to resolving the problem in Panjshir peacefully. Mujahid says US should not encourage the Afghan elite to leave the country. He also says that the Taliban are committed to resolving the problem in Panjshir peacefully, reported TOLOnews.

A week earlier he had promised the Taliban would honor women’s rights within the norms of Islamic law, without elaborating. The Taliban have encouraged women to return to work and have allowed girls to return to school, handing out Islamic headscarves at the door. A female news anchor interviewed a Taliban official Monday in a TV studio.

Mujahid had reiterated that the Taliban have offered full amnesty to Afghans who worked for the U.S. and the Western-backed government, saying “nobody will go to their doors to ask why they helped.” He said private media should “remain independent” but that journalists “should not work against national values.”

He had said, "All have been forgiven."

ALSO READ: Focused on completing evacuation from Afghanistan by August 31: US

Latest World News