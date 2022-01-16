Taliban men laugh and burn instrument in front of weeping musician | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER "Taliban burn musician's musical instrument as local musician weeps. This incident happened in #ZazaiArub District #Paktia Province #Afghanistan," Omeri said in a tweet.

In a video posted by an Afghan journalist, Taliban militants were seen burning a musical instrument in front of a local musician in Afghanistan's Paktia province. The owner of the instrument was in tears when he saw his livelihood burning in front of his eyes.

A viral video posted by Abdulhaq Omeri, a senior journalist in Afghanistan, shows a Taliban militant pointing a gun and laughing at the musician while another was recording a video of the situation.

This act by the militant group garnered a lot of criticism across social media while there were many who stood in solidarity with the musician.

The Taliban had banned listening to music in vehicles. The group had banned live music at weddings and ordered men and women to celebrate in different halls.

Amid the crackdown, the Taliban have also ordered the beheading of "mannequins" in clothing stores in the Herat province of Afghanistan. In another video, the members of the group were seen breaking the heads of the mannequins standing in shops of Kabul.

While coming to power again, the Taliban had stated that it has changed its policies from 20 years ago but no major changes can be seen in Afghanistan.

