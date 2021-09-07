Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Taliban fire in air to disperse crowd during anti-Pakistan rally in Kabul

Taliban fired shots in the air to disperse hundreds of people who had gathered for an anti-Pakistan rally in Kabul on Tuesday, news agency AFP reported. Hundreds of locals, including women and children, were seen protesting, chanting slogans against Pakistan on the streets of Kabul, videos shared by local media showed.

Slogans like "azaadi, azaadi", "death to Pakistan", "death to ISI" were raised during the protest where women in burqas walked on the road holding placards.

Last week, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed had visited Kabul and met Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar who is likely to lead the new government in Afghanistan.

Pakistan, which has supported the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, is trying to gain control in the war-ravaged country amid the chaos that has prevailed following the pullout of US-led international forces.

The Taliban had recently described Pakistan their 'second home' highlighting Islamabad's backing of the insurgent group.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid had told ARY News in an interview that Pakistan was their second home and that 'no activity will be allowed on Afghan soil against Pakistan'.

Also Read | Airstrikes hit Taliban positions in Afghanistan's Panjshir valley

Latest World News