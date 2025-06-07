Taking swipe at US, Russia offers asylum to Elon Musk amid his feud with Donald Trump A senior Russian lawmaker has suggested that Elon Musk could be offered political asylum in Russia following his public fallout with US President Donald Trump.

Washington:

Amid growing tensions between Elon Musk and former US President Donald Trump, Russian lawmaker Dmitry Novikov has suggested that Musk could seek political asylum in Russia.

Novikov, who serves as First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and represents the Communist Party, made the remark following a public clash between the tech billionaire and Trump, as reported by Russian news agency TASS.

What Russian lawmaker said on Musk

"I believe Musk is playing a completely different game and won't require political asylum, although if he did, Russia could certainly offer it," Novikov said in response to a question about whether Moscow might extend protection to Musk, as it did for US whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Novikov added that Musk has developed what he called “a kind of political communication” over the years, which allows him to navigate political disagreements without escalating them. "Individual disagreements will remain just that," he said.

Commenting on the political climate in the United States, Novikov remarked, “I don’t think Musk is enthusiastic about the Democrats returning to the White House in three years. That’s not something he needs or would support. There may be tactical differences, but there are also strategic positions, and I think he will stick to those.”

'Musk an illegal alien'

His comments followed a statement by former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who called Musk “an illegal alien” and urged the US government to deport him. Bannon also called for the seizure of SpaceX, claiming Musk’s threat to shut down the Dragon spacecraft, which transports astronauts to and from the International Space Station, posed a national security risk. He suggested that Trump should invoke the Defence Production Act to take control of the company.

Asked about the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment, telling reporters, “This is a domestic issue of the United States, and we do not intend to interfere. We are confident the US president will handle the matter on his own.”

Russia has previously granted asylum to figures such as Edward Snowden and pro-Kremlin British blogger Graham Phillips.

Trump-Musk feud

Donald Trump has threatened to revoke Elon Musk's government contracts, intensifying a rapidly escalating public feud. Trump hinted he could use the power of the US government to financially damage the billionaire entrepreneur.

The clash between the US president and the world’s richest man unfolded on their respective social media platforms, following Trump’s initial remarks during a meeting with Germany’s new chancellor at the White House. Their alliance unravelled less than a week after they appeared together at the White House, where Trump had publicly thanked Musk for his brief and controversial role in the administration.

While Trump had remained mostly quiet, Musk had been venting over recent days on his platform X, criticising the president’s flagship tax cuts and spending legislation.