GET LOST: Taiwan in strong reply to China after Chinese embassy advise to Indian media

Taiwan has reacted strongly against China asking it to 'Get Lost' after its embassy in India advised Indian media outlets to observe 'One-China' policy after newspapers in India carried out Taiwan's National Day advertisements. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry's to Twitter and said, "India is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press & freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist #China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. #Taiwan'sFlag of Taiwan Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST! JW"

The Chinese embassy in a letter to Indian Media said, "Regarding the so-called forthcoming "National Day of Taiwan", the Chinese Embassy in India would like to remind our media friends that there is only one China in the world, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory..."

Further reacting to Chinese Embassy diktat, Taiwan said, "So many friends from #IndiaFlag of India are ready to join in celebrating #TaiwanNationalDayFlag of Taiwan. Our hearts are touched in #Taiwan by this wonderful support. Thank you! When I say I like India, I really mean it. "Get Lost" Minister JW"

