'Utterly unjustified': Taiwan reacts to China's protest over 'cordial exchange' with PM Modi

Taipei: The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry has strongly defended its "cordial exchange" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter is set to become the head of the Indian government for a record third time, calling the Chinese outrage over the exchange "utterly unjustified". The Ministry asserted that Taiwan remains dedicated to building partnerships with India and threats and intimidation can never foster friendships.

This came after PM Modi responded to a congratulatory message from Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on his election victory. "My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing Taiwan-India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

In response, PM Modi said, "Thank you @ChingteLai for your warm message. I look forward to closer ties as we work towards mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership."

Taiwan defended this 'cordial exchange' between its President and PM Modi after China protested over the latter's response. "China’s outrage at a cordial exchange between the leaders of 2 democracies is utterly unjustified. Threats & intimidation never foster friendships. Taiwan remains dedicated to building partnerships with India underpinned by mutual benefit & shared values," the Taiwan Foreign Ministry said on X.

What has China said?

Irked over the Indian leader's comment, China on Thursday protested over PM Modi's comment that he looked forward to having closer ties with Taiwan, and insisted that New Delhi should resist Taiwan authorities' "political calculations". China views Taiwan as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force.

“First of all, there is no such thing as ‘president’ of the Taiwan region... China opposes all forms of official interactions between the Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with China,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here when asked by a Western media correspondent for her reaction to the wording in PM Modi’s message.

Mao further said that India has made "serious political commitments on this and is supposed to recognise, be alarmed about and resist the Taiwan authorities' political calculations. China has protested to India about this." She also asserted that India has diplomatic relations with China and should refrain from doing things that violate the one-China principle.

Amid the growing disconcert by the Chinese side over the exchange of greetings between PM Modi and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, with the latter extending greetings to the Indian Prime Minister for the victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the US State Department said such congratulatory messages are part of diplomatic business.

Responding to a question over China's coercive approach over the top leadership from India and China exchanging greetings, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "I haven't seen those specific reports, so I don't want to comment on them in details, but I would say that such congratulatory messages are the normal course of diplomatic business."

